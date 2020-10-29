Keshubhai Patel played inspiring role in development of Gujarat: Nadda

Condoling the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday described him as a "senior member" of the BJP family who played inspiring role in the development of the state. Patel (92) died in Ahmedabad on Thursday after prolonged illness, family sources said. He was Gujarat's chief minister in 1995 and again during 1998-2001.

"Received news of the demise of Keshubhai Patel, a senior member of the BJP family and former chief minister of Gujarat. He was with the party from the Jan Sangh days. He will always be remembered for serving Gujarat and making BJP successful," Nadda said in series of tweets. "While working in Gujarat, Patel made inspiring efforts for the upliftment of people, played a wider role in the development of the state," Nadda said adding his death has caused an irreparable loss to society.

Patel was a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times and a one-time member of Parliament. He quit the BJP in 2012 and floated the Gujarat Parivartan Party, which performed poorly in the 2012 Assembly polls. It merged with the BJP in 2014.