Over 58 per cent polling till 5.30 pm in Rajasthan civic elections

Over 58 per cent votes were cast till 5.30 pm in the first phase of polling in the Rajasthan civic elections on Thursday, according to a spokesman of the state Election Commission. The polling started at 7.30 am and continued till 5.30 pm amid tight security and special arrangements for COVID-19.

However, a number of voters were seen standing in queues after 5.30 pm so exact voter turn out was likely to rise, the spokesman said. A voting percentage of 58.96 was recorded till 5.30 pm, he said.

More than 35.97 lakh voters will elect 560 ward councillors in two phases in the six newly-formed municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota (Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South). On Thursday, polling was held for Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota Uttar Municipal Corporation where voters decided the electoral fate of 951 candidates, the spokesperson said.

In the first phase, 2,761 polling stations were set up..