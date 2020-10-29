Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 58 per cent polling till 5.30 pm in Rajasthan civic elections

A voting percentage of 58.96 was recorded till 5.30 pm, he said. More than 35.97 lakh voters will elect 560 ward councillors in two phases in the six newly-formed municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota (Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South).

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 21:36 IST
Over 58 per cent polling till 5.30 pm in Rajasthan civic elections

Over 58 per cent votes were cast till 5.30 pm in the first phase of polling in the Rajasthan civic elections on Thursday, according to a spokesman of the state Election Commission. The polling started at 7.30 am and continued till 5.30 pm amid tight security and special arrangements for COVID-19.

However, a number of voters were seen standing in queues after 5.30 pm so exact voter turn out was likely to rise, the spokesman said. A voting percentage of 58.96 was recorded till 5.30 pm, he said.

More than 35.97 lakh voters will elect 560 ward councillors in two phases in the six newly-formed municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota (Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South). On Thursday, polling was held for Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota Uttar Municipal Corporation where voters decided the electoral fate of 951 candidates, the spokesperson said.

In the first phase, 2,761 polling stations were set up..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

White House advisers warn of 'unrelenting' COVID-19 spread

The White House coronavirus task force is warning of a persistent and broad spread of COVID-19 in the western half of the United States and its members urged aggressive mitigation measures to curb infections. The area includes a number of b...

Cong leaders have no work other than abusing me: Chouhan

Congress leaders have no job except for hurling abuse at him, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday. The BJP leader was speaking at a roadshow at Semalya Chow village near here ahead of November 3 assembly byp...

SCOREBOARD

Scoreboard of IPL match between KKR and CSK on Thursday.Scoreboard Kolkata Knight Riders S Gill b Sharma 26 N Rana c Curran b Ngidi 87 S Narine c Jadeja b Santner 7 R Singh c Rayudu b Jadeja 11 E Morgan c Gaikwad b Ngidi 15 D Karthik not ou...

MSMEs backbone of economy, can boost exports: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs are the backbone of the economy and can help in boosting exports. We are giving highest priority for how we can reduce our import and increase our exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020