Cong leaders have no work other than abusing me: Chouhan

Congress leaders have no job except for hurling abuse at him, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday. "Has the Congress done any worthwhile work? Their leaders are left with only one work - hurl abuse at me. "Sometimes they call me inefficient, and sometimes they say I keep breaking coconuts. Won't I have to break coconuts to launch development works?" Chohan said. The chief minister was campaigning for Tulsi Silawat who is seeking re-election from Sanware constituency in the district.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:30 IST
Congress leaders have no job except for hurling abuse at him, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday. The BJP leader was speaking at a roadshow at Semalya Chow village near here ahead of November 3 assembly bypolls.

"Has the Congress done any worthwhile work? Their leaders are left with only one work - hurl abuse at me. "Sometimes they call me inefficient, and sometimes they say I keep breaking coconuts. Won't I have to break coconuts to launch development works?" Chohan said.

The chief minister was campaigning for Tulsi Silawat who is seeking re-election from Sanware constituency in the district.

