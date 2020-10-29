Left Menu
Has taken decision on key demands of Gurjars: Rajasthan minister

Ahead of the call for agitation given by the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti, a Rajasthan cabinet committee has taken a decision on their three key demands, according to a minister Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna said the decision on the three key points was taken at a meeting on Thursday.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna said the decision on the three key points was taken at a meeting on Thursday. Chandna said all 1,252 candidates belonging to the More Backward Classes (MBCs), who have completed their probation period, will be given regular pay scale by the state government. The state government will once again write to the Centre to include the provision related to reservation for the MBCs in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, he said. Chandna said families of the three people who died due to injuries received during the Gurjar agitation in the past will be given an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each. The Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti has announced to hold an agitation from November 1 if their demands are not met. Members of the samiti were also called to the meeting but they refused to attend it. The samiti has reiterated that all avenues of dialogue are open. Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Principal Home Secretary Abhay Kumar and Social Justice and Empowerment Department Secretary Gayatri A Rathore were present in the meeting.

