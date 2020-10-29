Grand alliance setting the agenda for Bihar polls, will get thumping majority: Sachin Pilot

By By Sahil Pandey Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the grand alliance was setting the agenda for Bihar elections and it will win the polls by a thumping majority.

He said people of Bihar are intelligent and they will cast their vote for the grand alliance which is winning the election. He said giving the vote to NDA will be akin to wasting it.

"The khichdi (mess) what the NDA made, giving vote to them is wastage only. If people vote for winning coalition then it will help strengthen the government. Smaller political parties are fighting in this election but people of Bihar are intelligent and they will not let their vote get wasted and will only give the vote to those who are winning," Pilot told ANI. Talking about the phase one election held on Wednesday, the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister said that he had received "positive feedback".

"On November 10, Mahagathbandhan will form the government with a thumping majority. Based on the Chief Minister's bewildered responses and unsatisfactory answers after five years, the public has understood that there is a need for change. He is reacting to the issues we are setting, he is not able to give answers to tough questions," Pilot said. Pilot also said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "personalied attack" on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was wrong.

"What he has spoken about Laluji is wrong and in politics a personal attack should not be made. This kind of comment doesn't suit a seasoned politician like him," he added. Referring to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's "political aukaat" dig at Rahul Gandhi, Pilot said people sitting on responsible positions should choose their words carefully.

"People sitting on responsible positions should choose their words carefully. They should talk about issues, people, progress. Bad language will only degrade image. It doesn't matter to whom he was referring to. Personal attacks indicate that BJP and JDU are in fear," he said. Sachin Pilot has campaigned in various parts of Bihar for Congress candidates. Bihar will go for two more phase of polls and results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)