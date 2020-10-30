Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Killings in France trigger Bangladesh protests against Macron

Tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Bangladesh on Friday after killings by a Tunisian migrant in a French church prompted a vow by President Emmanuel Macron to hold his ground against attacks on his country's values and freedom of belief.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:00 IST
WRAPUP 1-Killings in France trigger Bangladesh protests against Macron
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Bangladesh on Friday after killings by a Tunisian migrant in a French church prompted a vow by President Emmanuel Macron to hold his ground against attacks on his country's values and freedom of belief. France, home to Europe's largest Muslim community, was engaged in a war against Islamist ideology and more militant attacks were likely, interior minister Gerald Damarnin warned.

Protesters marching through the streets of Dhaka, the capital of Muslim-majority Bangladesh, chanted "Boycott French products" and carried banners calling Macron "the world's biggest terrorist". "Macron is leading Islamophobia," said demonstrator Akramul Haq. "He doesn't know the power of Islam. The Muslim world will not let this go in vain. We'll rise and stand in solidarity against him."

France raised its security alert to the highest level on Thursday after a knife-wielding man shouting "Allahu akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman in a church and killed two more people before being shot and taken away by police. "We will not give any ground," Macron said outside the church in the city of Nice, vowing to deploy thousands of more soldiers to guard sites such as places of worship and schools.

France had been attacked "over our values, for our taste for freedom, for the ability on our soil to have freedom of belief", he added. A judicial source in France said a 47-year-old man had been taken into custody on Thursday evening on suspicion of having been in contact with the perpetrator of the attack.

The violence has come at a time of growing Muslim anger over France's defense of the right to publish cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad, and protesters have denounced France in street rallies in several Muslim-majority countries. Several leaders in Asia expressed support for France after the attacks on Thursday, the birthday of the prophet.

"It is just the most callous and cowardly and vicious act of barbarism by terrorists and should be condemned in the strongest possible way," said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Morrison had expressed his support to Macron, he told media on Friday.

"We share values. We stand for the same things," he said. Morrison also condemned as absurd comments by former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad that Muslims had a right to be angry and kill "millions of French people for the massacres of the past".

"Freedom of expression is a right, calling for violence is not," the U.S. ambassador to Malaysia, Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir, said on Twitter in response to Mahathir's comments. Mahathir said his comments were taken out of context, while a senior Malaysian government figure, Abdul Hadi Awang, said Macron's comments could not be justified.

"The French president's statement exposes his hostility against Islam and its followers," said Abdul Hadi, a leader of the Malaysian Islamist party PAS. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also voiced support for Macron's position and condemned the violence.

"I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France," Modi said on Twitter on Thursday. "India stands with France in the fight against terrorism." Thursday's attack came less than two weeks after a middle-school teacher in a Paris suburb was beheaded by an 18-year-old assailant who was apparently incensed that the teacher had shown a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad in class.

France has suffered a string of Islamist militant attacks, from bombings and shootings in 2015 in Paris that killed 130 people to a 2016 attack in Nice that killed 86 when a militant drove a truck through a seafront crowd celebrating Bastille Day.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian COVID cases climb as government mulls lockdown

Belgium, one of worst affected European countries by the new coronavirus, recorded an average of 15,316 new infections per day in mid-October, health officials said on Friday, hours before the government was due to consider a lockdown. Home...

Maha CM to decide on Urmila's name for Council seat: Raut

Mumbai, Oct 30 PTIAmid speculation that the Maharashtra government will recommend actor Urmila Matondkars name for her nomination to the state Legislative Council, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ...

Activists converge on Warsaw for 'biggest' protests against abortion ruling

Protesters were planning to converge on Warsaw from across Poland on Friday for what police said would likely be the biggest demonstrations yet against a court ruling that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion. Tens of thousands of activ...

Experienced middle-order helps, but we always look to get good starts: De Kock

Mumbai Indians opener Quinton De Kock says having an experienced and strong middle-order is always a plus for any team but it does not make the job of the openers easy since they are responsible for teams good starts Table-toppers Mumbai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020