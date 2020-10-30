Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Durga Puja, BJP organises Laxmi Puja in Bengal

After organising a Durga Puja for the first time in West Bengal, the BJP on Friday performed its maiden Laxmi Puja in an attempt to reach out to the people of the state ahead of next year's assembly elections. There is a tradition of organising Laxmi Puja in a marquee where Durga Puja was performed," BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:51 IST
After Durga Puja, BJP organises Laxmi Puja in Bengal

After organising a Durga Puja for the first time in West Bengal, the BJP on Friday performed its maiden Laxmi Puja in an attempt to reach out to the people of the state ahead of next year's assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the people of the state while inaugurating the BJP's Durga Puja at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake area on the eastern fringes of Kolkata on Maha Shashti on October 22.

"As we had organised Durga Puja this year, we decided to perform Laxmi Puja too. There is a tradition of organising Laxmi Puja in a marquee where Durga Puja was performed," BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee said. He said the rituals were performed by the activists of the Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the party.

"The COVID-19 protocol and social distancing norms were adhered to," Banerjee said. Mahila Morcha activists clad in traditional Bengali attire were seen offering 'bhog' to the goddess.

The BJP's decision to organise Laxmi Puja is an attempt to reach out to the Bengali masses and shed its "party from the Hindi heartland" tag, party sources said. The Trinamool Congress, however, criticised the BJP for trying to "politicise" Laxmi Puja.

"Laxmi Puja is organised in every household but no political party performs it. The BJP is trying to politicise a religious event," TMC MP Saugata Roy said. After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP has emerged as the main rival to the ruling TMC, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections.

With the BJP's strength increasing manifold in the state in the last few years, where it has never been in power, party leaders have exuded confidence that it will end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year rule in the assembly elections due in April-May next year..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

37 pc engineers find stretched working hours most challenging during WFH: Survey

Even as the majority of engineers interviewed favour remote working, 37 per cent them find work from home challenging mostly due to extended working hours, according to a survey. Irrespective of their professional experience, a majority of ...

Pak minister s admission revealed truth of Pulwama attack, silenced govt critics: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said that a Pakistani ministers admission of his countrys involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack has revealed the truth on the matter and silenced those who had questioned the NDA governments intent on ...

'Wrong direction': rising UK COVID-19 cases increase pressure for change

COVID-19 infections are rising so persistently in the United Kingdom that unless something can be done to reduce infections, the reasonable worst case scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded, scientists said on Friday. Britain has recorde...

True North part-exits Policybazaar

Domestic private equity major True North TN on Friday said it has part-exited its investment in insurance aggregator Policybazaar. The PE fund, however, did not share financial details on the exit like the stake sold or returns made. TN, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020