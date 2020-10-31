Left Menu
Development News Edition

Early U.S. vote surpasses 85 million, Texas exceeds 2016 turnout

But Texas is just the second state, after Hawaii, to break the full-year record before Tuesday's Election Day. The unprecedented level of early voting reflects both intense interest in the contest between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, as well as a desire on the part of many voters to avoid exposure to the coronavirus in crowds on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 00:40 IST
Early U.S. vote surpasses 85 million, Texas exceeds 2016 turnout
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

With four days remaining in the U.S. presidential campaign, more than 85 million Americans have cast ballots, including 9 million in Texas, where the secretary of state's office on Friday said early voting had eclipsed total turnout from 2016. Early voting has been setting records across the United States, with nationwide turnout passing 60% of the 2016 total, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. But Texas is just the second state, after Hawaii, to break the full-year record before Tuesday's Election Day.

The unprecedented level of early voting reflects both intense interest in the contest between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, as well as a desire on the part of many voters to avoid exposure to the coronavirus in crowds on Tuesday. More than 20 million Americans who had voted early as of Friday did not vote in the 2016 election, according to TargetSmart, a Democratic analytics firm.

Friday is the final day of early voting in several states across the country, including Georgia and Arizona. Texas, the nation's second most populous state, hasn't voted for a Democrat for president since 1976, but opinion polls show Joe Biden is leading among the voters who have helped set the unprecedented early vote levels. Polls also show Biden effectively tied with Trump in Texas, whose 38 Electoral College votes make it a prize for either candidate seeking the 270 minimum votes needed to win.

Harris County, the state's biggest, which includes Houston and has become a Democratic stronghold in recent years, opened eight 24-hour voting locations on Thursday, helping boost the turnout numbers to their record level on Friday. The Trump campaign has cited its own internal analysis that it said showed the president is ahead by hundreds of thousands of votes among early ballots. Trump won Texas by a 9-percentage-point margin in 2016, when total turnout reached 8,969,226, according to the secretary of state.

Biden's running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California, is scheduled to visit Texas on Friday. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg plans to spend $15 million in the state and Ohio in a last-minute bid to flip both Republican-leaning states.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

El Salvador landslide kills 6; 35 missing

At least six people were killed and 35 were missing after a landslide during torrential rains in El Salvador, civil defense officials said Friday. The slide occurred Thursday night when earth from the upper part of the San Salvador volcano ...

Actress Lori Loughlin starts prison term for role in college admissions scandal

Full House actress Lori Loughlin began a two-month prison sentence for her role in a vast college admissions fraud scheme to help her daughters gain entry into a top U.S. university, a prison official said on Friday.Loughlin, 56, reported t...

Mexico City says tougher coronavirus curbs could be needed by next week

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday said the capital could next week impose tougher restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus if the number of people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 rises further in the coming days. If...

Thousands in Warsaw join biggest protest so far against abortion ruling

Tens of thousands of people from across Poland joined a march in Warsaw on Friday, the biggest in nine days of protests against a ruling by the countrys top court last week that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020