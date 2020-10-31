Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast votes for president in test of post-war stability

Ivory Coast goes to the polls on Saturday as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third term in an election two rival candidates have urged their supporters to boycott.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 06:30 IST
Ivory Coast votes for president in test of post-war stability

Ivory Coast goes to the polls on Saturday as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third term in an election two rival candidates have urged their supporters to boycott. Thirty people have died in violence in the lead-up to the election, which is seen as a test of stability in the world's top cocoa producer and one of Africa's fastest-growing economies.

The street clashes have brought back memories of the 2010 vote that Ouattara won but which unleashed a brief civil war that killed 3,000 people when his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo refused to step down. The recent violence has pitted the 78-year-old president's supporters against those of his opponents, who say he is breaking the law by running again because the constitution limits presidents to two terms, and is jeopardising the country's hard-earned economic gains.

Ouattara says he can run again under a new constitution approved in 2016, and is doing so only because his handpicked successor died unexpectedly in July. Critics say his candidacy is a fresh blow to West African democracy following Mali's military coup in August and Guinea President Alpha Conde's successful third-term bid this month.

His two main rivals, former president Henri Konan Bedie and former prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan, have called for an election boycott. Affi N'Guessan has told supporters to blockade polling places. The likely result is a Ouattara victory though not necessarily a peaceful one.

"You have to go vote and you have to protect the polling stations against those who want to create trouble," he told thousands at his final campaign rally in the commercial capital Abidjan on Thursday. "Ivory Coast wants peace. We don't accept disorder."

The government said it would deploy 35,000 soldiers and police officers on election day. In Abidjan's Yopougon neighbourhood, an opposition stronghold, weary residents said they would simply stay at home.

"This election won't take place under good conditions... people are scared," said Hube Kondo, 42. (Editing by Edward McAllister and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: US turning away asylum-seekers at border is flawed

The head of the Department of Homeland Security ordered border agents to stop asylum-seekers from stepping on US soil at official crossings with Mexico in 2018, undercutting public statements at the time that they were welcome to do so, acc...

Joe Biden is corrupt career politician; betrayed America for last 47 years: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of being a corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betrayed the Americans for the last 47 years. Addressing a rally in Rochster in M...

Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe, WNBA champ Bird announce engagement

Two-time soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird are getting hitched.The sports power couple announced their engagement with a photo posted to Birds Instagram account on Friday and a representative for Rapin...

New Orleans Police: 2 officers 'ambushed' in French Quarter

A suspect is in custody after two New Orleans police officers were shot Friday in the citys French Quarter in what the police chief described as an ambush. The officers were on routine patrol in the popular tourist area when they were amb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020