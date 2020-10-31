Left Menu
Tejashwi can't even spell 'Cabinet' while Nitish Kumar is qualified engineer: Ashwini Choubey

Taking a dig at Mahagathbandan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Saturday said the Yadav scion can't even spell 'Cabinet' correctly.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 31-10-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 12:33 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Choubey speaking to the reporters (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Taking a dig at Mahagathbandan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Saturday said the Yadav scion can't even spell 'Cabinet' correctly.

"That person who doesn't understand the issue and couldn't even clear class 10th exam is criticising Nitish Kumar who is a qualified engineer. He cannot even write the spelling of Cabinet. His father's first cabinet decision promised that one lakh jobs will be provided but he collected money from them and the applications for the jobs are still there in the dustbin," said Choubey. Choubey termed the coalition of RJD and Congress as 'Gappu and Pappu'.

"The people of Congress-RJD alliance are Gappu and Pappu will only give 'lappu' that means making false tall promises and people should be aware," he added while advising people to be cautious of the false promises. Choubey also reacted to the Election Commission of India's decision which has ruled that BJP's COVID-19 vaccine promise in Bihar is not a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"We gave Ayushman Bharat, and need to promote more. The vaccine is in the 3rd phase and if everything goes well then we will give it for free. I want to assure people. Good governance government will be able to give better facilities otherwise there will be loot," said Choubey. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to speak on issues of unemployment and migration.

In a tweet in Hindi, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Respected Nitishji accepts that in 15 years of his government he has destroyed education, health and industries of the state. He also ruined the present and future of two generations. This is the reason why he does not speak anything about unemployment, jobs industries, investment and migration. Shouldn't he speak on these issues?" (ANI)

