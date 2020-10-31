Left Menu
Malaysia PM Muhyiddin calls on lawmakers to ensure national budget will be passed to tackle pandemic

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:07 IST
Malaysia PM Muhyiddin calls on lawmakers to ensure national budget will be passed to tackle pandemic

Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called on lawmakers on Saturday to ensure the country's 2021 budget is passed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. "I hope all parliamentarians can put aside political differences to ensure that the 2021 Budget is approved in the interest of the people and the country," he said in a televised address.

He also said elections that must be held in Sabah and Sarawak states despite a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, unless a state of emergency is declared.

