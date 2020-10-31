Left Menu
Development News Edition

President, VP, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and New Delhi MP Meenakashi Lekhi were also present on the occasion. The Centre observes October 31 across the country as a day to foster and reinforce the government's dedication to preserve and strengthen the unity, integrity and security of the nation by celebrating it as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" or "National Unity Day" to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:12 IST
President, VP, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday, which is observed as the "National Unity Day" . The top dignitaries paid their tributes to the first home minister of independent India at his statue located at Patel Chowk here.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said the country's first home minister is an epitome of national unity and lives in the heart of every Indian. He said Sardar Patel united the nation post Independence, which was scattered in hundreds of princely states, and laid the foundation of today's strong India.

"The country can never forget his great contribution, decisive leadership and unparalleled commitment towards the motherland," he said. The home minister also said that from uniting India to reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, Sardar Patel devoted each and every moment of his life, for the unity and integration of the country.

"Iron willed leadership, devotion and patriotism of Sardar Patel ji will continue to guide us. "On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay my respects to Sardar Patel, a great patriot and Iron Man of India," he said.

Later, Shah also administered the "National Unity Day" pledge to government officials, security personnel and others. "I solemnly pledge that I dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen.

"I take this pledge in the spirit of unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure the internal security of my country," read the pledge. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and New Delhi MP Meenakashi Lekhi were also present on the occasion.

The Centre observes October 31 across the country as a day to foster and reinforce the government's dedication to preserve and strengthen the unity, integrity and security of the nation by celebrating it as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" or "National Unity Day" to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary. The Narendra Modi government has been observing Patel's birth anniversary as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" since 2014.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875 in Gujarat's Nadiad. He is credited for the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India.

As part of Patel's birth anniversary celebrations, various programmes are being organised across the country, recalling his contribution to the unification of India. Prime Minister Modi attended a special function in Gujarat's Kevadia where a giant statue of Patel is located.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

BDC member shot dead in UP's Bulandshahr

A Block Development Committee BDC member was shot dead by masked assailants in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Khalour village around 2 am when the BDC...

Online Rummy claims life of man in TN

A 28-year old bank employee in the city died by suicide reportedly upset over the financial loss incurred by playing online rummy game, police said on Saturday. Madankumar, a resident of Seeranaickenpalayam was found hanging in his house by...

Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements Ltd. Signs MOU with Verstegen Spices & Sauces B.V.

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoirSource Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements Ltd., a subsidiary of Sriveda Sattva Pvt. Ltd. Sri Sri Tattva, which manufactures a comprehensive range of Ayurvedic, Health Dietary Supplements and Food produc...

ED arrests man under PMLA in Rs 750 cr bank loan fraud

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a person in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged Rs 750 crore bank loan fraud committed by misusing credit facilities, the central probe agency said on Saturday. It said Sai C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020