Tejashwi's guru Rahul Gandhi should apologise to country over Pulwama: MoS Nithyanand Rai

Taking a jibe at leader Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Union Minister Nithyanand Rai on Saturday said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader should ask his "political guru" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the country over the remarks made on Pulwama attack.

31-10-2020
Union Minister Nithyanand Rai speaking to the reporters (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"Pakistan accepted the responsibility of Pulwama attack, I want to ask Tejashwi Yadav that when will his political guru Rahul Gandhi apologise to the country for his remarks," he said. Earlier, after the Pakistani minister's admission that his country was behind the 2019 Pulwama attack, BJP president JP Nadda on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country for his stand on the terror attack.

"What should I say about the Congress party and Rahul babu. They became Pakistan advocates (Vakil). Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry said yesterday that "we did the Pulwama, Imran Khan did the Pulwama. Their minister is saying so in an answer in their National Assembly," Nadda said In a rally on Friday. (ANI)

