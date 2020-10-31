Left Menu
Tanzania's opposition demands new election, mass protests

They include the rejection of thousands of election observers, a massive slowdown in internet and text-messaging services and ballot box stuffing. Magufuli was declared the winner with 12.5 million votes, or 84 per cent, while top opposition candidate Tundu Lissu received 1.9 million, or 13 per cent.

Tanzania's two main opposition parties are calling for a re-run of Wednesday's election after alleging widespread fraud, and they are urging people into the streets for peaceful protests on Monday. The joint statement on Saturday by the CHADEMA and ACT Wazalendo parties comes hours after populist President John Magufuli was declared the winner of a second five-year term. The ruling party also secured nearly every seat in parliament, giving it the power to change the country's constitution.

"What happened on October 28 was not an election but a butchering of democracy," CHADEMA chair Freeman Mbowe told reporters, asserting that more than 20 people were killed during the vote. "We demand the election repeated with immediate effect and the dissolving of the national electoral commission." The opposition has alleged widespread irregularities before and during the vote in the East African nation. They include the rejection of thousands of election observers, a massive slowdown in internet and text-messaging services, and ballot box stuffing.

Magufuli was declared the winner with 12.5 million votes, or 84 percent, while top opposition candidate Tundu Lissu received 1.9 million, or 13 percent. Lissu earlier rejected the vote and called on the international community not to recognize it. The national electoral commission in its announcement late Friday called all votes legitimate. Turnout was roughly 50 percent.

