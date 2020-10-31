Left Menu
JP Nadda takes swipe at Tejashwi Yadav's 10 lakh govt jobs promise

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday took a swipe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over his 10 lakh government jobs promise in the run up to the Bihar Assembly polls.

ANI | Sonpur (Bihar) | Updated: 31-10-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:57 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda addressing a press conference in Sonpur on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday took a swipe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over his 10 lakh government jobs promise in the run up to the Bihar Assembly polls. "They say they will give 10 lakh jobs. We say that we will give 19 lakh job opportunities in Bihar. In Atmanirbhar Bihar, the people of Bihar will not do jobs, they will offer jobs. That is the kind of development we will bring," Nadda said addressing a public gathering in Sonpur.

He said that a medical college is coming up in Chhapra and it will lead to the opening up of around 500 medical stores, 10 diagnostic centres and at least 4-5 coaching institutes. "We know how to create employment. It's not like you come into power and give 10 lakh jobs," he said. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had, in his manifesto, promised to give 10 lakh government jobs in the state if he comes to power.

Nadda also took a jibe at the RJD's election symbol asking a cheering crowd whether it want LEDs or lanterns. "When I was the Health Minister and Narendra Modi ji was the Prime Minister. In four years, we gave 11 medical colleges to Bihar. We worked on construction of roads and highways and electrification of railway tracks," Nadda said.

"The BJP government spent over Rs 3,000 crores on the welfare of farmers, Rs 1,000 crores on education, Rs 600 crores on health. Around Rs 1,200 crores are being spent on Chapra medical college, which will be a world-class and state of the art establishment," he added. The BJP chief also highlighted that Rs 54,000 crores were spent on the construction of highways, Rs 13,000 crores for roads and Rs 2,700 crore on airports in Bihar.

The first phase of Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections was held in 71 assembly constituencies on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituency of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will go for polls two more phases -- November 3 and November 7 -- and the results of the elections will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

