JP Nadda congratulates Ladakh BJP leaders on being elected to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday congratulated party leaders from Ladakh on being elected as chairman and deputy chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 18:33 IST
BJP president JP Nadda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday congratulated party leaders from Ladakh on being elected as chairman and deputy chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC). "Congratulations to Tashi Gyalson and Tsering Angchuk of Ladakh BJP on being elected as new Chairman and Dy Chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council. Historic result of elections reflect Ladakh's unwavering trust in BJP and PM Modi's leadership," Nadda's tweet read.

Voting for LAHDC was held on Thursday. BJP had won 15 out of 26 seats in the elections. The Congress won nine seats and two were bagged by the independents. The councillors were to be administered the oath of office today, which coincides with the first anniversary of Ladakh's conversion into a union territory without legislature.

On October 31, last year, Ladakh was made a UT without legislature while Jammu and Kashmir was converted into a UT with legislature. (ANI)

