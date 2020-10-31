Ram Naam Satya journey will tart if people don’t stop playing with honours of daughters, sisters: Yogi

Left Menu
If the people do not stop “playing with honours of daughters and sisters” by concealing their identities, "the Ram Naam Satya journey will start", said the chief minister in a stern warning. “The Allahabad High Court had yesterday said the conversion should not be resorted to solely for the marriage and it should not be given validity,” said Adityanath, adding his government is also “taking a decision to check love jehad sternly”.

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 31-10-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 18:48 IST
Welcoming the Allahabad High Court ruling that declared the conversion for the sole purpose of marriage as null and void, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government would deal with “love jehad” with a firm hand. If the people do not stop “playing with honours of daughters and sisters” by concealing their identities, "the Ram Naam Satya journey will start", said the chief minister in a stern warning.

“The Allahabad High Court had yesterday said the conversion should not be resorted to solely for the marriage and it should not be given validity,” said Adityanath, adding his government is also “taking a decision to check love jehad sternly”. The chief minister made the remarks while addressing a rally for the November 3 byelections for the Malhani assembly seat in Jaunpur and that of Deoria.

“We will bring an effective law. It is my warning to those who play with the honour and dignity of sisters and daughters by hiding their real names and identities, if they do not mend their ways, the Ram Naam Satya journey will start,” said Adityanath. "The posters of those involved in love jehad will be put on all road crossings," he said Referring to the Mission Shakti programme of his government, the chief minister said the programme is meant to ensure the safety, security and honour of women, but if anyone still dares to indulge in any misadventure, the Operation Shakti is underway.

“The court’s verdict will be followed and the honour and dignity of women will be ensured,” he declared. In Deoria, he said, an attempt was made to illegally grab the ashram of renowned saint Devraha Baba following which he was forced to shift to Vrindavan.

This has prompted the BJP government to start building a hospital there in his name, he said, adding the academic work too will start there from the next session and the people of the area will also get expert medical treatment. Claiming that the rule of mafia and goonda elements has come to an end in the state, the chief minister said the Samajwadi Party chief is today worried because he had sympathy for such elements but the government has launched a drive against them.

Attacking the Congress, SP and Bahujan Samaj Party, the chief minister said their governments had worked on the basis of caste while the BJP government is working for all sections of the society with complete sincerity, honesty and devotion. The chief minister said seeing the massive support to his party, the Samajwadi Party, out of desperation, is conspiring to instigate riots in the state where no such incident has taken place for the past three and half years nor would it be allowed at any cost.

Asserting that the government jobs are no longer up for sale in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said in three and half years during his governance, over 3.50 lakh youths have got government jobs. Those who try to sell jobs are now promptly sent to jail, he added.

