Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baroda bypolls: Khattar, Dushyant Chautala seeks votes for Yogeshwar Dutt

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Saturday held joint public meetings in the Baroda assembly constituency and urged people to vote for BJP-JJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt in the bypolls scheduled for November 3.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-10-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 19:21 IST
Baroda bypolls: Khattar, Dushyant Chautala seeks votes for Yogeshwar Dutt

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Saturday held joint public meetings in the Baroda assembly constituency and urged people to vote for BJP-JJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt in the bypolls scheduled for November 3. Both Khattar and Chautala hit out at the Congress and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for “neglecting” the constituency during their 10-year-old regime in the state. The bypolls was necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda in April, who had won the seat three consecutive times. The Congress has fielded Induraj Narwal while the INLD has given ticket to Joginder Singh Malik. Addressing a gathering at Rajgharana in Gohana, Khattar said the contest was only between the BJP-JJP and the Congress. “On one side is the alliance (BJP-JJP) and the other side is the Congress. You just compare the two contestants. When you compare, on one side is our candidate wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who is internationally renowned. When he got medals, every Indian was proud of his feat. He brought laurels to the nation,” said Khattar. "On the other side is (Congress candidate) Induraj. Somebody is telling me that they have not seen him addressing people in the media. Therefore, you have to compare,” said Khattar.

Khattar said Dutt has the vision and enthusiasm for Baroda and he is capable of carrying out welfare works for this constituency in every way. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala while urging voters to ensure a historic victory for the BJP-JJP candidate said Yogeshwar Dutt had brought laurels to the nation and he can take up their issues with the president and the prime minister. But the Congress candidate himself has said his reach is limited only to “Bapu-Beta” (Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Hooda), said Chautala.

Khattar said the state government had carried out development works worth Rs 165 crore in Baroda in the last four months. “It was a backward constituency and nobody told me about this. I do not know why the late Shri Krishan Hooda never came to me and raised any issue of his constituency,”said Khattar.

Khattar said former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda never spoke about the constituency with him. Hooda's constituency Garhi Sampla Kiloi in Rohtak lies adjacent to the Baroda seat in Sonepat.

Slamming the Congress, Khattar alleged that the Opposition party had opposed and made unnecessary hue and cry over the scrapping of the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the Citizenship Amendment Act. And now the Congress is “spreading lies” over the Centre’s three farm laws by stating that the minimum support price (MSP) and mandi systems will be dismantled, said Khattar. He said the MSP system will never end.

“They do not have any issue as they are out of power now. They are restless like a fish out of water,” said Khattar. Chautala earlier addressing the gathering slammed the Congress, accusing it of taking away farmers' land during its 10-year regime. Chautala said 73,000 acres were given to private builders during the Congress regime in the state. The Haryana Deputy CM asked people to ask Hooda to give an account of his rule in the state.

Both Khattar and Chautala, along with other ministers and leaders, held public meetings at Raj Gharana, Bhainswal, Shamdi and Mudhlana..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Fell short of reading the wicket, says Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the side failed to read the wicket correctly which resulted in a massive nine-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. After being asked to bat first...

Motor racing-Bottas on pole at Imola with Hamilton alongside

Valtteri Bottas powered to pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday with Finns teammate and Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton locking out the front row for dominant Mercedes. Red Bulls Max Verstappen qualified th...

Tennis-Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters

Austrian Dominic Thiem has joined world number one Novak Djokovic in pulling out of next weeks Paris Masters after struggling with blisters in his foot during the Vienna Open. U.S. Open champion Thiem complained of the problem after his tit...

Delhi Congress, IYC pay homage to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

The Delhi Congress and the Indian Youth Congress IYC paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Saturday and observed the day as Kisan Adhikar Diwas. The Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020