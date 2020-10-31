Left Menu
Will be difficult for Congress to save face if I make a disclosure: Rajnath on criticism over LAC situation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attacked Congress over its digs against the government on border tensions with China, saying "it will be difficult for them to save face if I make a disclosure".

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 31-10-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 23:01 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bihar's Maner constituency on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attacked Congress over its digs against the government on border tensions with China, saying "it will be difficult for them to save face if I make a disclosure". Addressing an election rally here, he also attacked the Congress over its remarks linking Pulwama attack to Lok Sabha elections and said, "we'd rather sit at home than do such disgusting politics".

Singh referred to allegations levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about China having captured 1,200 km of Indian territory and alleged that the opposition party was questioning the bravery of soldiers. "There are tensions with China but Congress is questioning the bravery of our soldiers. It's being said that China has captured 1,200 sq km of land, but it will be difficult for them to save face if I make a disclosure," Rajnath Singh said addressing a gathering in Patna's Maner constituency.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been alleging that China has "taken" Indian land. Singh also alleged that opposition parties had alleged conspiracy behind the Pulwama terror attack and sought to link it to Lok Sabha elections.

"I was the Home Minister when 40 of our soldiers lost their lives in Pulwama attack, they (opposition) called it a conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister to get sympathy ahead of elections. We'd rather sit at home than do such disgusting politics," the Defence Minister said. Targeting Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Pulwama attack, Singh said a Pakistan minister has admitted his country's role in the terror incident.

"Imran Khan's minister said that Pakistan was behind Pulwama, I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that why doesn't he speak now? Now even Pakistan accepted it," he said. Rahul Gandhi attacked the government earlier this year over Pulwama terror incident and asked "who benefitted the most from the attack".

Singh also lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that nobody in the country can put corruption allegations against the incumbent government. "Nitish Kumar has in power for last 15 years but nobody in the state or the country can accuse him of corruption," Singh.

His remarks came days after Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav called Nitish Kumar, "Bhishmapitamah" of corruption. Rajnath attacked Lalu Yadav's tenure and said 'rajneeti' (politics) lost its meaning during the RJD rule.

"Rajneeti is made of `raj' and `neeti' and how power guides in the right direction. But during RJD tenure, Rajneeti lost its meaning. The opposition was attacked by chappals (footwear). But we have always followed our principles," the minister added. (ANI)

