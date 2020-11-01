Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP bypoll: BJP candidate Imarti Devi barred from campaigning for one day

Using its Constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday barred BJP candidate and Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi from campaigning in the state for one day on November 1 for violating the poll code.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 00:10 IST
MP bypoll: BJP candidate Imarti Devi barred from campaigning for one day
Campaigning for the 28 assembly seats going for bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on November 3 ends on November 1 (Sunday) evening. Image Credit: ANI

Using its Constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday barred BJP candidate and Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi from campaigning in the state for one day on November 1 for violating the poll code. Campaigning for the 28 assembly seats going for bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on November 3 ends on November 1 (Sunday) evening.

"The Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, also bars Imarti Devi, from holding, anywhere in Madhya Pradesh, any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media), in connection with ongoing elections for one day on 1 November," the EC order said. The EC had on Tuesday issued a notice to Imarti Devi for allegedly describing an unnamed political rival as "insane" and making remarks against women members of his family. She had denied the allegations in her response to the poll panel.

The commission said it has carefully considered the matter and is of the considered view that Imarti Devi "has violated provisions... of the general conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates and disregard of the advisory issued by the commission." Taking note of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath's "item" jibe against Imarti Devi, the commission had on Monday advised him against using such words during the period of the model code. On Friday, the EC had revoked the "star campaigner" status of Kamal Nath for Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls for repeated violations of the model code.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Google Meet adds support for custom virtual backgrounds

Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast votes for president despite areas of unrest

Ivory Coast citizens cast their ballots in a largely peaceful presidential vote on Saturday but opposition calls to disrupt or boycott the process caused pockets of unrest in a tense standoff over President Alassane Ouattaras bid for a thir...

'Adorable and admirable': PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl's rendition of 'Vande Mataram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed as adorable and admirable a four-year-old girls rendition of Vande Mataram which has caught the attention of scores of netizens. Four-year-old Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention o...

WB law sec recovers from coronavirus, dies

West Bengal law secretary Sandip Kumar Ray Chaudhuri paased away at a city hospital on Saturday three days after winning an almost a month-long battle against COVID-19, health department sources said. Chaudhuri 56 along with his wife and da...

Odisha allows partial reopening of schools for classes 9-12 'after Nov 15'

The Odisha government on Saturday announced the partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9-12 in a graded manner after November 15 but did not mention any specific date. The School and Mass Education Department will declare the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020