Ruling party in ex-Soviet Georgia leads in parliament vote, opposition protests

More than 30 opposition parties, led by the UNM, the largest and strongest opposition force, announced on Friday that they would not go into coalition with the ruling party after the election. The country's economy has been hit hard by the spread of the coronavirus and is forecast by the government to contract by 4% in 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2020 06:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 06:05 IST
Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party leads in a parliamentary election in the former Soviet republic on Saturday, the head of the Central election commission (CEC) said, citing preliminary results. But the opposition said it would not accept those results. Tamar Zhvania told reporters that Georgian Dream got 54.7% of the votes, while the largest opposition party United National Movement (UNM) got 23.6%.

Zhvania said preliminary results were based on results from around 28% of polling stations and did not include results from major districts. According to preliminary results, several other opposition parties managed to clear a 1% threshold for membership in parliament.

The opposition said preliminary results did not correspond with reality. "This is not a real picture and these results don't reflect the will of Georgian people," David Kirtadze, a UNM member, said.

He tried to interrupt the CEC head when she was announcing preliminary results, but was forced by guards to leave the conference hall. Opposition leaders said they would not accept the results and were holding consultations on further steps.

"We are considering all possible scenarios, we won't accept these results," Sergi Kapanadze, an opposition leader from the European Georgia party, told reporters. Police units were placed in the area around the election commission's building.

The ruling party declared victory soon after polls closed across the South Caucasus country after four exit polls put it in first place in a tight race. But it was not clear whether the governing party - founded by Georgia's richest man, Bidzina Ivanishvili - would secure the votes needed to form a single-party government.

The opposition claimed it received enough votes in total to form a coalition. More than 30 opposition parties, led by the UNM, the largest and strongest opposition force, announced on Friday that they would not go into coalition with the ruling party after the election.

The country's economy has been hit hard by the spread of the coronavirus and is forecast by the government to contract by 4% in 2020. The government's popularity has waned, and opponents accuse it of mishandling the economy, selective justice, a weak foreign policy and stamping on dissent with the violent dispersal of protests.

Critics say Ivanishvili, who does not hold a government post, runs the South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people from behind the scenes, an accusation denied by Georgian Dream, which has governed for two consecutive terms. A fifth of Georgian territory is controlled by pro-Russian separatists following a short war with Russia in 2008.

Both the government and the opposition would like to see Georgia join the European Union and NATO, but such moves would be strongly resisted by Moscow. Georgian Dream also favours closer ties with Russia.

