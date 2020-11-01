Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll

According to results announced by the country's poll body on Friday, Magufuli secured 84% of the vote against his leading opponent Tindu Lissu's 13%. "I promise to work with you to ensure we are pushing for the national development.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 01-11-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 18:05 IST
Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has promised to work with his rivals after a landslide victory in an election his leading opponent described as a travesty and the United States said was marred by widespread irregularities. The overture comes ahead of demonstrations that opposition has called for on Monday to protest against the poll's results.

"I will be the servant of all Tanzanians. I would like to thank my fellow presidential contestants for participating," Magufuli said at a function in the capital Dodoma where he formally accepted the results. According to results announced by the country's poll body on Friday, Magufuli secured 84% of the vote against his leading opponent Tindu Lissu's 13%.

"I promise to work with you to ensure we are pushing for the national development. Development is non-partisan ... politics is not a war, politics is not a conflict, we are all Tanzanians." On Saturday Lissu's CHADEMA party and another opposition party ACT-Wazalendo rejected the results, called for protests and demanded a fresh poll be held.

The United States has said it was concerned about reports showing "systematic interference in the democratic process" during the election. The vote was marred by allegations of irregularities, including the use of force against unarmed civilians, pre-ticking of ballots, the detention of opposition officials and restrictions on political party agents accessing polling stations, the U.S. Embassy in Dar es Salaam said.

Nicknamed the "Bulldozer", Magufuli is praised by some for pushing through big-impact infrastructure projects and a sweeping anti-corruption campaign. But his critics accuse his government of intolerance and authoritarianism that has included a crackdown on critical voices, closure of some media outlets and preventing opposition rallies.

Officials deny the accusations. (Writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing by David Evans)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: 3 cab drivers held for duping pax with app-GPS fraud

Three drivers were arrested for allegedly using an old version of a companys cab hailing app to dupe customers, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off that some drivers were accepting fare for long routes to Nerul, Sanpada and Kharghar ...

Pune: Fake Army recruitment racket busted; jawan among 3 held

In a joint operation, the Southern Command Liaison Unit Military Intelligence and Pune Polices crime branch on Sunday busted a fake Army recruitment racket during a written examination here, a senior police official said. The racket was bus...

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Azeri leader says he will fight to the end if Karabakh talks failAzeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday his troops would go to the end should negotiations fail to result in an agreeme...

Frothing in Yamuna: Detergents in untapped sewage major reason

Visuals of toxic froth floating on the surface of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi made their way back to social media over the past few days, with experts citing detergents as one of the major reasons behind the pollution. Major...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020