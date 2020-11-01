Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ruling party in Georgia wins parliament vote, opposition protests

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said on Sunday that the election had been competitive and fundamental freedoms had generally been respected. However, the OSCE flagged allegations of pressure on voters and a blurring of the line between the ruling party and the state, which it said "reduced public confidence in some aspects of the election process." The ruling party - founded by Georgia's richest man, Bidzina Ivanishvili - said it had received enough votes to form a single-party government in the South Caucasus country. "There is no doubt that we've won," Irakli Kobakhidze, the party's executive secretary, told reporters.

Reuters | Bishkek | Updated: 01-11-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 20:19 IST
Ruling party in Georgia wins parliament vote, opposition protests
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The ruling party in Georgia won parliamentary elections, firming its grip on power, near-complete results showed on Sunday, but the opposition rejected the figures and promised permanent protests. With around 99% of the votes in, data from the Central Election Commission (CEC) gave the ruling Georgian Dream party 48.07% of the vote and the largest opposition party United National Movement (UNM) 27.12%.

Several other opposition parties managed to clear the 1% threshold for membership in parliament. The opposition said the elections were rigged and promised to hold protests until a new election was called.

"We don't recognise the election results and demand new election to be held," Nika Melia, one of the UNM leaders, told the rally, where thousands of people gathered outside the parliament building. "The fight starts today and we will fight till the very end," David Bakradze, one of the European Georgia party leaders, said.

The opposition plans to hold another protest in a week and does not rule out boycotting new parliament. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said on Sunday that the election had been competitive and fundamental freedoms had generally been respected.

However, the OSCE flagged allegations of pressure on voters and a blurring of the line between the ruling party and the state, which it said "reduced public confidence in some aspects of the election process." The ruling party - founded by Georgia's richest man, Bidzina Ivanishvili - said it had received enough votes to form a single-party government in the South Caucasus country.

"There is no doubt that we've won," Irakli Kobakhidze, the party's executive secretary, told reporters. Kobakhidze said Georgian Dream candidates won in a majority of the 30 individual races, although in some cases a second round would be needed as no candidate received more than 50% of the vote. Candidates elected in individual races will fill 30 seats in 150-seat parliament, with party lists used for the remaining 120 seats.

An alliance of more than 30 opposition parties, led by the UNM, the largest and strongest opposition force, announced on Friday that they would not go into coalition with the ruling party after the election. The opposition accused the ruling party and its supporters of vote-buying and making threats against voters and local observers as well as violations during the vote counting process.

Georgian Dream leaders denied the accusations and acknowledged only some technical irregularities in voting. The country's economy has been hit hard by the spread of the coronavirus and is forecast by the government to contract by 4% in 2020.

The government's popularity has waned, and opponents accuse it of mishandling the economy, selective justice, a weak foreign policy and stamping on dissent with the violent dispersal of protests. Critics say Ivanishvili, who does not hold a government post, runs the country of 3.7 million people from behind the scenes, an accusation denied by Georgian Dream, which has governed for two consecutive terms.

A fifth of Georgian territory is controlled by pro-Russian separatists following a short war with Russia in 2008. Both the government and the opposition would like to see Georgia join the European Union and NATO, but such moves would be strongly resisted by Moscow. Georgian Dream also favours closer ties with Russia.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Durgapur barrage's lock gate to be repaired soon: Official

The repair work of a damaged lock gate of the Durgapur barrage will commence once the river bed area around it is dried, which is expected by evening, a senior official said on Sunday. According to District Magistrate of Paschim Bardhaman, ...

Campaigning ends for for Karnataka bypolls

The high voltage campaigning for the November 3 bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka ended on Sunday. The run up to the bypolls in R R Nagar in the city and Sira in Tumakuru district, which has a total of 31 candidates in the fray, sa...

Cycling-Vuelta riders condemn last-minute change to rules in stage 10

Riders in the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday criticised a change to the time gap rule implemented by UCI judges at the end of Fridays stage 10, which led to a change in the overall leader. The peloton held a short protest at the start of Saturda...

SCOREBOARD

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill c Jos Buttler b Rahul Tewatia 36 Nitish Rana c Samson b Jofra Archer 0 Rahul Tripathi c Uthappa b Shreyas Gopal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020