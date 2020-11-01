Campaigning for Nagaland bye-election ends

Campaigning for the bye-election to the two Assembly constituencies Southern Angami I and Pungro-Kiphire in Nagaland came to an end on Sunday evening. Three candidates ruling NDPP nominee Medo Yhokha, oppposition NPF's Kikovi Kirha and Independent Seyievilie Peter Zashumo are in the fray for Southern Angami-I seat.

For Pungro-Kiphire seat, five candidates including Khaseo Anar of Congress, Lirimong Sangtam of BJP and three Independents K. Shellumthong, T. Yangseo Sangtam and Kiusumew Yimchunger are in the fray. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM Y Patton, BJP state president and Minister for Higher and Technical Education Temjen Imna Along, Minister for Planning and Coordination Neiba Kronu, Minister for Public Health Engineering Jacob Zhimomi, NDPP president Chingwang Konyak, NDPP secretary general Abu Metha campaigned for the ruling coaltion candidates in both the constituencies.

Opposition Leader T R Zeliang, NPF president Dr Shrhozelie Liezietsu, and former Speaker and Home Minister Thenucho Tunyi and other leaders campaigned for the NPF candidate. Both the seats fell vacant following the demise of the sitting legislators.

The polling in the two seats will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on November 3.