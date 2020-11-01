Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's Netanyahu praises Trump policies ahead of election

Netanyahu had a cool relationship with President Barack Obama, appeared to favor Republican challenger Mitt Romney in 2012 and then delivered a major speech to Congress in 2015 to argue against Obama's emerging nuclear deal with Iran.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-11-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 22:56 IST
Israel's Netanyahu praises Trump policies ahead of election

Israel's leader on Sunday praised President Donald Trump's Mideast policies, even as he avoided openly taking sides ahead of the US presidential election. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters that US bipartisan support has been “one of the foundations of the American-Israeli alliance.” He then went on to say “that alliance has never been stronger” and praised a slew of steps taken by Trump in favor of Israel.

He noted the tough U.S. stance toward Iran, recognition of contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital, recognition of Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights, the tolerant approach toward Israeli settlements and the recent diplomatic pacts between Israel and three Arab countries. “I can only hope that this policy that brings, that isolates Iran and brings the fruits of peace, peace grounded in reality to the people of Israel, to the Arab peoples of the region, I can only hope that this policy will continue in the coming years,” Netanyahu said.

Despite his stated commitment to bipartisan ties with the U.S., Israel's closest and most important ally, Netanyahu has frequently been seen as siding with the Republicans. Netanyahu had a cool relationship with President Barack Obama, appeared to favor Republican challenger Mitt Romney in 2012 and then delivered a major speech to Congress in 2015 to argue against Obama's emerging nuclear deal with Iran. After taking office, Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, winning praise from Netanyahu.

While Trump is popular with the Israeli public, Netanyahu's close relationship with the president appears to be deepening a divide with American Jews. Opinion polls have indicated that American Jews will vote overwhelmingly in favor of Democratic challenger Joe Biden..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Thai king says still loves protesters, Thailand is land of compromise

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn said we love them all the same of protesters who seek to curb his powers and he called Thailand the land of compromise on Sunday in his first direct public comments on months of demonstrations. One protest lead...

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in an Indian Premier League game in Dubai on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in an Indian Premier League game in Dubai on Sunday....

With 17 rallies, 2 road shows Tejashwi breaks dad Lalu Yadav's campaigning record for single day

By By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav broke his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadavs record of most rallies in a day.Tejashwi addressed 17 rallies and two roa...

Moldovans vote for president, pro-EU or pro-Russia visions

Voters in Moldova cast ballots Sunday in a presidential election that is perceived as a referendum on two divergent visions for the future of the small Eastern European nation. Eight candidates were vying in the race for the head of state p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020