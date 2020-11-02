Left Menu
Chirag Paswan terms Nitish Kumar 'palturam', questions his silence on Munger incident, corruption

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Monday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a "patluram" (turncoat) as he earlier disregarded Lalu Prasad Yadav but formed the government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in 2015 and may join the Mahagathbandan after the ensuing polls.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 12:44 IST
LJP President Chirag Paswan addressing a press conference in Patna on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Monday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a "patluram" (turncoat) as he earlier disregarded Lalu Prasad Yadav but formed the government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in 2015 and may join the Mahagathbandan after the ensuing polls. "The Chief Minister has been holding 'Sushasan' babu tag for the last 15 years. But now, his loot is being exposed. He never spoke about Munger and doesn't speak a word on corruption. He is known as 'Palturam' as he was against Lalu and then formed the government with them in 2015. He came to power in Bihar after a long political battle with RJD chief Lalu Prasad. A few years later, he ended up forging an alliance with his arch-rival," Paswan said at a press conference here.

Paswan claimed that if the current Chief Minister wins even by mistake, then his first (Nitish Kumar's) choice will be to form the government of the grand alliance. Responding to police action in Munger, Paswan said that the Nitish Kumar government has become "Mahishasur".

"What can be a bigger crime than your own cops firing on innocent people and shooting Durga bhakts. Nitish Kumar government has become a form of Mahishasur. Everyone knows that crowd swells up during Durga Puja, so will you shoot at people to control the crowd?" he asked. The LJP added that when he was working in Bollywood then people used to insult him by calling him 'Bihari' and Nitish Kumar was the Chief Minister at that time as well.

"Nitish Kumar is desperate whereas LJP is excited. Nitish Kumar did a lot of corruption and hence after November 10 Nitish Kumar will never be chosen as the Chief Minister of Bihar," he said. He also took a jibe at job promises made by both RJD and BJP and said, "Today, just before the elections, these people are giving lollipops, someone says, this is a lollipop for 10 lakh jobs, someone says, this is a lollipop of 19 lakh jobs. If you had so many jobs, were you waiting for the election till now?" (ANI)

