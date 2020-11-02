Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSP-BJP alliance not possible, ideologies opposite: Mayawati

Her clarification came amid speculation over her last week's statement that the BSP would vote for the BJP or any other party's candidate to ensure defeat of the Samajwadi Party contenders in future elections, including those of the Uttar Pradesh legislative council and the Rajya Sabha. Mayawati alleged that the SP and the Congress were misusing her recent statement so that the Muslim community distances itself from the BSP.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-11-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 13:13 IST
BSP-BJP alliance not possible, ideologies opposite: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati asserted on Monday that her party would never enter into an alliance with the BJP in the assembly or the Lok Sabha elections, highlighting that the ideology of the two parties were "opposite". Her clarification came amid speculation over her last week's statement that the BSP would vote for the BJP or any other party's candidate to ensure defeat of the Samajwadi Party contenders in future elections, including those of the Uttar Pradesh legislative council and the Rajya Sabha.

Mayawati alleged that the SP and the Congress were misusing her recent statement so that the Muslim community distances itself from the BSP. "The alliance of the BJP with the BSP is not possible in any polls in the future. The BSP cannot contest with the communal party," she said in a media briefing.

"Our ideology is of 'sarvajan sarva dharma hitay' (benefit of everyone and all religions)' and is opposite to the BJP's ideology," she said. "The BSP cannot enter into an alliance with those having communal, casteist and capitalist ideology." Mayawati said she would rather take 'sanyas' (retirement) from politics than ally with such parties. "I will fight on all fronts with the communal, casteist and capitalist forces, and not going to bow before anyone," she added. The BSP leader reiterated that her party would ensure the defeat of the SP's second candidate in future Uttar Pradesh legislative council polls.

"Our party will support the candidate of any party, including the BJP, which is strong to defeat the second candidate of the SP," she said. "I stand by my earlier statement, which is misused by the SP and the Congress for political gains so that the Muslim community distances itself from the party." She accused the SP and the Congress of trying to ensure that Muslims did not vote for the BSP in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, adding that they would not be successful in this endeavour. "Everyone knows that the BSP is party of an ideology and movement, and I never compromised it even when I formed the government with the BJP," Mayawati said, adding that she had "sacrificed" her government but never harmed the Muslim community.

"There was no Hindu-Muslim riots in my regime. History is witness to it. Under the SP and the Congress governments, there were many Hindu-Muslim riots," she said. Mayawati underscored that she gave adequate representation to the Muslims when her party was in power, as she also pointed out that the party had given tickets to two candidates from the community in the by-elections. PTI ABN HMB

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Only 6.83 pc active coronavirus cases, recovery rate at 91.68 pc: Union Health Ministry

The Union Health on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total positive cases of the country and added that the overall recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs. With 45,230 new infections in the last...

BBL: England's Lewis Gregory joins Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat on Monday announced the signing of English all-rounder Lewis Gregory for the upcoming season of Big Bash League BBL. The Brisbane Heat will welcome leading English allrounder Lewis Gregory to the club for the first time this s...

IITM students design digital COVID-19 awareness game

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras IIT-M have developed a multi-lingual free of cost digital game to create pubic awareness on COVID- 19, the premier institute said on Monday. IITM Covid Game takes inspiration from the p...

Essel Group finally sells two tollways to NIIF

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund NIIF on Monday said it has acquired two assets - Devanahalli and Dichpally tollways - from Essel Group, marking its entry into the roads and highways sector. The deal size was not disclosed by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020