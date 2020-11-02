Pak Opposition alliance asked to postpone Peshawar rally

An alliance of Opposition parties in Pakistan has been asked by a minister in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to postpone their upcoming rally in Peshawar against Prime Minister Imran Khan due to threats of a possible terrorist attack. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties formed on September 20, has launched a three-phased anti-government movement under an “action plan” to remove the Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

The PDM, which earlier held rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta, plans its next demonstration in Peshawar on November 22. The provincial minister for Labour and Culture Shokat Yusafzai is urging the alliance to postpone the rally due to security threats. The leaders of the PDM ignored the request of the Labour Minister and adopted silent posture over it. The political pundits believed that Yusafzai is not of the calibre to ask the Opposition leaders to postpone the rally and wanted the request should come from the top hierarchy of the ruling party. The Opposition alliance has accused that Khan was installed by the military in a rigged election two years ago. The Pakistan military has repeatedly denied meddling in politics. Khan also denies the army helped him win the election.