Nitish Kumar condoles demise of former Bihar CM Satish Prasad Singh

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condoled the demise of former Bihar Chief Minister Satish Prasad Singh, who passed away in the national capital at the age of 87 years. According to a press statement from Bihar Chief Minister's Office, The Chief Minister in his condolence message said that Satish Prasad Singh was an able leader and a socialist. He made a valuable contribution to the politics of Bihar. His demise is an irreplaceable loss in political and social fields.

The Chief Minister prays for peace to the departed soul and prays to God to give strength to the relatives of the departed in this hour of grief. Satish Prasad Singh was the chief minister of Bihar in 1968 for just five days.

He was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha from the Khagaria constituency of Bihar in 1980 as a member of the Congress Party. (ANI)