BJP leader spoke of "keeping aside" Council nominees: Minister

Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif on Monday claimed state BJP president Chandrakant Patil has said his party colleague Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari have decided to "keep aside" the cabinets list of 12 nominees to the Council from the letters quota. The NCP minister made the claim while addressing a press conference in Kolhapur.

Chandrakant Patil, however, termed Mushrif's statement as "laughable" and added, "they are defaming the Governor". The Cabinet had on Thursday last approved a proposal regarding recommending to Koshyari names of 12 persons to be nominated to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Governor's quota.

Mushrif claimed Chandrakant Patil made the remark last week during a condolence visit to former Maharashtra minister Vinay Kore, who lost his mother recently. Mushrif said his friends Bhaiyyasaheb Mane and Yuvraj Patil, who also visited Kore's residence to offer condolences, were present when Chandrakant Patil made the purported remark.

"During a discussion on the issue, Chandrakant Patil told Kore that he should not worry and that Devendra ji and the Governor have decided to keep aside the list of 12 names," Mushrif claimed. Fadnavis, a former chief minister, is the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly.

The Rural Development Minister said Chandrakant Patil did not realize that Mane and Yuvraj Patil were also present there as they were wearing masks. Mane will vouch for Chandrakant Patils comment any time, said Mushrif, who himself was not present when the state BJP chief made the alleged remark.

Chandrakant Patil, however, hit back at Mushrif, saying in Pune the minister's statement was "laughable and entertaining" for people. "They are defaming the Governor. It is a constitutional post and the minister should avoid such criticism," the BJP leader said.