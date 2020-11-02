Left Menu
Modi will address two rallies- at Forbesganj in Araria district and Saharsa. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be in Bihar on November 3 to address election meetings in Katihar and Kishanganj.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 21:55 IST
Modi, Rahul to campaign for respective alliances in Bihar Tuesday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take yet another trip to the poll-bound Bihar on Tuesday to garner support for their respective alliances. Modi will address two rallies- at Forbesganj in Araria district and Saharsa.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be in Bihar on November 3 to address election meetings in Katihar and Kishanganj. All the districts where Modi and Gandhi will be visiting Tuesday will go to vote in the last phase on November 7.

This will be the fourth and the last campaign trip of Modi in the ongoing Bihar elections. Gandhi is slated to pay a visit to Bihar again on November 4 to address rallies at Bihariganj in Madhepura district and Araria, party sources said here Monday.

Congress has fielded veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhasini Yadav in Bihariganj assembly seat. Modi who fired "Jungle Raj ke Yuvraj" barb at the opposition chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav earlier, mocked Lalu Prasad's younger son and Rahul Gandhi Sunday as "double yuvraj" who stood for "jungle raj".

Official sources in the respective districts said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the PM's programme following the COVID protocols.

