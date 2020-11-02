Left Menu
Development News Edition

After UP and Haryana, MP mulls law against love jihad

With this, Madhya Pradesh has become the third BJP- ruled state to announce its intention to make legal provisions against "love jihad". Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Haryana counterpart M L Khattar had made similar announcements.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:04 IST
After UP and Haryana, MP mulls law against love jihad

The Madhya Pradesh government will make legal arrangements to curb the alleged practice of love jihad in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday. With this, Madhya Pradesh has become the third BJP- ruled state to announce its intention to make legal provisions against "love jihad".

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Haryana counterpart M L Khattar had made similar announcements. There will be no jihad in the name of love, whoever does such an act will be set right. Legal arrangements will be made for this, Chouhan told reporters.

The chief minister was responding to questions on the issue after attending a meeting at state BJP headquarters here on Monday evening. "Love jihad" is term used by right-wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

On Saturday, Adityanath had said his government would come out with a law to deal with "love jihad". A day later, Haryana chief minister Khattar had said his government is also considering legal provisions against it to ensure "the guilty cannot escape"..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana govt declares possession, sale of imported firecrackers as illegal, punishable

The Haryana Government has declared possession and sale of imported firecrackers as illegal and punishable. Giving information about this, an official spokesperson said that Deputy Commissioners of all the districts have been directed to be...

Why MBA? Helping women to break the glass ceiling

Elissa Sangster counts herself fortunate to have had early mentors who pushed to empower and promote women around them.After business school, Sangster worked at Texas AM University as assistant director of the MBA program, whose director, ...

Hungary to impose more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread -radio

The Hungarian government will decide later this week on new restrictions to curb a rapid spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans cabinet chief said on Monday. Gergely Gulyas did not specify what the new measures would...

France reports record new daily COVID-19 cases at more 52,000

French health authorities on Monday reported 52,518 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new daily record since the outbreak of the disease, versus 46,290 on Sunday. That tally suggests the new lockdown put in place Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020