Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat bypolls crucial for country's future: BJP's Paatil

In his public message on the eve of the voting on these seats in Gujarat, all won by the Congress in 2017, Paatil praised Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, and urged people to make the BJP government stronger. "This election will bring a bright future for your future generations.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:37 IST
Gujarat bypolls crucial for country's future: BJP's Paatil
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Monday said outcome of the November 3 by-elections to eight seats will prove crucial for the state and the country's future. In his public message on the eve of the voting on these seats in Gujarat, all won by the Congress in 2017, Paatil praised Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, and urged people to make the BJP government stronger.

"This election will bring a bright future for your future generations. This election will prove crucial for Gujarat and the country's future and for bringing development. "With the motto of 'Nation First', Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing schemes for overall development of the country," Paatil said in his message.

"In Gujarat, the Vijay Rupani-Nitin Patel's government has also announced several schemes for the benefit of farmers, youths and women. The BJP is committed to the welfare of everyone.

Let's extend our support to Modi and Rupani and make them even stronger," said Paatil. The voting for by-polls to eight Assembly seats in Gujarat will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Tuesday. These seats are: Abdasa, Dhari, Limbdi, Gadhada, Dang, Morbi, Kaprada, and Karjan.

These by-elections were necessitated after sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in June. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat bypolls crucial for country's future: BJP's Paatil

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Monday said outcome of the November 3 by-elections to eight seats will prove crucial for the state and the countrys future. In his public message on the eve of the voting on these seats in Gujarat, all wo...

Haryana govt declares possession, sale of imported firecrackers as illegal, punishable

The Haryana Government has declared possession and sale of imported firecrackers as illegal and punishable. Giving information about this, an official spokesperson said that Deputy Commissioners of all the districts have been directed to be...

Why MBA? Helping women to break the glass ceiling

Elissa Sangster counts herself fortunate to have had early mentors who pushed to empower and promote women around them.After business school, Sangster worked at Texas AM University as assistant director of the MBA program, whose director, ...

Hungary to impose more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread -radio

The Hungarian government will decide later this week on new restrictions to curb a rapid spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans cabinet chief said on Monday. Gergely Gulyas did not specify what the new measures would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020