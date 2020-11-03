U.S. judge denies Texas Republican bid to scrap 127,000 votes
A federal judge in Texas on Monday denied an attempt by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area. It currently has 10 drive-through polling sites, which are available to all voters.Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 02:07 IST
A federal judge in Texas on Monday denied an attempt by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area. The plaintiffs had accused County Clerk Chris Hollins, a Democrat, of acting illegally when he allowed drive-through voting as an alternative during the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen said the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring the case. The lawsuit was brought last Wednesday by plaintiffs including state Representative Steve Toth, conservative activist Steve Hotze, and judicial candidate Sharon Hemphill.
Harris County, home to the city of Houston and about 4.7 million people, is the third most populous county in the United States. It currently has 10 drive-through polling sites, which are available to all voters.
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrat
- Republicans
- Andrew Hanen
- Democratic
- Chris Hollins
ALSO READ
Paytm Credit Cards aim to democratize credit card access for masses
Republicans running short on time and money to defend Senate majority
Trump says Senate Republicans will go along with COVID aid deal
Indian-American political action committee raises USD 10 mn for Democratic presidential campaign
White House, Democrats face Senate Republican opposition on coronavirus aid