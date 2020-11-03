Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubbaka by-poll: Clash between TRS, BJP leaders in Telangana's Siddipet

A clash erupted on Monday allegedly between Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders at a hotel in Siddipet, where TRS MLA from Andole Chanti Kranthi was staying.

ANI | Siddipet (Telangana) | Updated: 03-11-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 10:46 IST
Dubbaka by-poll: Clash between TRS, BJP leaders in Telangana's Siddipet
A clash broke out between BJP and TRS leaders on November 2 in Siddipet. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A clash erupted on Monday allegedly between Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders at a hotel in Siddipet, where TRS MLA from Andole Chanti Kranthi was staying. While TRS leaders claimed that BJP cadres attacked TRS MLA Kranthi, BJP leaders claimed that TRS leaders including the legislator was distributing money among the Dubbaka voters from the hotel. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot to control the situation.

By-election to Dubbaka assembly constituency is taking place on November 3. On November 1, Hyderabad police seized Rs 1 crore cash in Begumpet from the brother-in-law of BJP's Dubbaka candidate Raghunandan Rao.According to the police statement, the bust took place after information was received regarding the illegal transport of cash for the purpose of the Dubbaka by-poll.

Earlier, TRS working president and state minister KT Ramarao had stated in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora that BJP is conspiring to incite violence in Hyderabad on November 2, a day before Dubbaka by-polls. While BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind had said that TRS leader KT Ramarao is scared of defeat in Dubbaka by-polls after the latter's allegations that "BJP has called for a siege of a government office." (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Vitamin D levels during pregnancy linked with child IQ

A study published in The Journal of Nutrition showed that mothers vitamin D levels during pregnancy were associated with their childrens IQ, suggesting that higher vitamin D levels in pregnancy may lead to greater childhood IQ scores. The s...

Opportunities for Children's Future Increase with Citizenship by Investment, Says Dominican PM in Times of India Webinar

In a webinar last Friday with Times of India, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica talked about the possibility of giving children a future with infinite possibilities. While discussing the countrys 27-year strong Citizenship ...

People of Bihar rejected jungle raj, double Yuvraj concept, says PM Modi

Hitting out at Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the people of Bihar rejected jungle raj and double Yuvraj concept as rangbazi and rangdari is losing in Bihar while development is w...

Harrison Ford recalls working with his 'Indiana Jones' dad Sean Connery

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has paid tributes to Sean Connery, his on-screen father from 1989 movie Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Connery, the legendary Scottish star, who became a global sensation as the first James Bond and feat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020