Dubbaka by-poll: Clash between TRS, BJP leaders in Telangana's Siddipet

A clash erupted on Monday allegedly between Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders at a hotel in Siddipet, where TRS MLA from Andole Chanti Kranthi was staying. While TRS leaders claimed that BJP cadres attacked TRS MLA Kranthi, BJP leaders claimed that TRS leaders including the legislator was distributing money among the Dubbaka voters from the hotel. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot to control the situation.

By-election to Dubbaka assembly constituency is taking place on November 3. On November 1, Hyderabad police seized Rs 1 crore cash in Begumpet from the brother-in-law of BJP's Dubbaka candidate Raghunandan Rao.According to the police statement, the bust took place after information was received regarding the illegal transport of cash for the purpose of the Dubbaka by-poll.

Earlier, TRS working president and state minister KT Ramarao had stated in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora that BJP is conspiring to incite violence in Hyderabad on November 2, a day before Dubbaka by-polls. While BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind had said that TRS leader KT Ramarao is scared of defeat in Dubbaka by-polls after the latter's allegations that "BJP has called for a siege of a government office." (ANI)