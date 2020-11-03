Left Menu
FACTBOX-Reaction to attacks in the Austrian capital, Vienna

I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and reaffirm the UN's solidarity with the people and government of Austria." BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON: "I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight.

Gunmen including at least one Islamist militant attacked six locations in Vienna on Monday starting outside the main synagogue, killing four people and wounding at least 14 in what Austria called a "repulsive terror attack". .

Here are some of the comments from around the world in reaction to the attacks. U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

"These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The U.S. stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists." U.S. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN:

"We must all stand united against hate and violence." FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON:

"This is our Europe. Our enemies must know with whom they are dealing. We will not retreat." GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL:

"We Germans stand in sympathy and solidarity with our Austrian friends. The fight against Islamist terrorism is our common struggle." U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES:

"I'm following with grave concern the violent attacks of terror in Vienna, one of our UN HQ. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and reaffirm the UN's solidarity with the people and government of Austria." BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON:

"I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight. The UK’s thoughts are with the people of Austria - we stand united with you against terror." INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI:

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time." AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON:

"Deeply shocked by the awful terror attacks in Austria." EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL:

"Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values ... We stand with Austria." CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU:

"Today’s shooting in Vienna is horrific and heartbreaking. We condemn in the strongest terms possible this act of terrorism."

