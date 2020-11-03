Gujarat bypolls: Over 23 per cent voter turnout till 11 am

An average 23.29 per cent voter turnout was registered till 11 am during polling for by- elections to eight Assembly seats in Gujarat on Tuesday. Voting will continue till 6 pm in 3,024 polling booths of these eight seats.

The by-elections to these seats were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year. As per an official release by the Election Commission, 23.29 per cent of the total 18.75 lakh voters exercised their franchise between 7 am and 11 am.

Dang, a Scheduled Tribe (ST)-reserved seat clocked 39.60 per cent turnout in four hours, followed by Limbdi 25.77 per cent, Morbi 24.15 per cent, Karjan 22.95 per cent, Abdasa 22 per cent, Gadhada 21.74 per cent, Kaprada 17.26 per cent and Dhari 16.04 per cent. To stop the spread of COVID-19, disposable hand gloves are being given to each voter at the polling booths.