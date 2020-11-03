Sharad Pawar meets senior Goa Congress leaders
NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat during his visit to the state. After the meeting on Monday, Chodankar dismissed speculations of a pre-poll alliance with the NCP for the 2022 Goa Assembly elections.
"It was a courtesy visit. We did not discuss politics during the meeting," the Congress leader said. Pawar was accompanied by his daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule during the meeting held at a hotel in Goa.
Last week, senior NCP leader Praful Patel ruled out a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Goa. Patel said the NCP will be in a position to form the next government in Goa with like-minded parties, providing an alternative to the Congress and the BJP.
