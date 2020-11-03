Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar plans for first advisory council general election in Oct. 2021

Qatar's ruling emir said on Tuesday the Gulf state would hold an election for its advisory Shura Council in October 2021, without giving further details. Long-standing plans for a first partial popular election to the Shura Council have been delayed for several years.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:42 IST
Qatar plans for first advisory council general election in Oct. 2021

Qatar's ruling emir said on Tuesday the Gulf state would hold an election for its advisory Shura Council in October 2021, without giving further details.

Long-standing plans for a first partial popular election to the Shura Council have been delayed for several years. The plans propose a vote for two-thirds, or 30, of the 45 members. "This is an important step towards strengthening Qatari advisory traditions and developing the legislative process with wider citizen participation," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said, addressing the opening of the Shura Council.

Sheikh Tamim last year ordered a committee be established to organise the election. The emir would appoint the remaining 15 members. It was not immediately clear what eligibility requirements, such as a minimum age, Qatari citizens would have to meet to be able to vote. In neighbouring United Arab Emirates, voters are selected by the country's rulers.

Kuwait and Bahrain both have elected parliaments, which have some influence, though ultimate decision-making rests with the rulers of the Gulf Arab states.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Future Retail files caveat before Delhi High Court against any early move by Amazon

Kishore Biyani led-Future Group has filed a caveat before the Delhi High Court requesting it to be heard if any plea is filed by e-commerce major Amazon over its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Mukesh Ambani-led RIL. Anticipating a move by Amazon...

UAE PM receives COVID-19 vaccine shot

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Sheikh Mohammed shared a picture on Twitter of him getting vaccinated by a medical staffer.Sheikh Mohammed said, While receiving th...

Odisha Bypolls: 41.36 pc voter turnout in Balasore, 39.68 in Tirtol

The voter turnout till 1 pm was recorded at 41.36 percent in Balasore and 39.68 percent in Tirtol bypoll on Tuesday. The elections are being held in adherence with COVID-19 protocols. The voting for by-elections in the Balasore Sadar assemb...

Bulgaria's COVID-19 deaths hit daily record high

Sofia Bulgaria, November 3 ANIXinhua The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday morning reported a daily record high of 51 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 1,349. The previous daily record of 42 death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020