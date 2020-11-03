Qatar plans for first advisory council general election in Oct. 2021

Qatar's ruling emir said on Tuesday the Gulf state would hold an election for its advisory Shura Council in October 2021, without giving further details.

Long-standing plans for a first partial popular election to the Shura Council have been delayed for several years. The plans propose a vote for two-thirds, or 30, of the 45 members. "This is an important step towards strengthening Qatari advisory traditions and developing the legislative process with wider citizen participation," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said, addressing the opening of the Shura Council.

Sheikh Tamim last year ordered a committee be established to organise the election. The emir would appoint the remaining 15 members. It was not immediately clear what eligibility requirements, such as a minimum age, Qatari citizens would have to meet to be able to vote. In neighbouring United Arab Emirates, voters are selected by the country's rulers.

Kuwait and Bahrain both have elected parliaments, which have some influence, though ultimate decision-making rests with the rulers of the Gulf Arab states.