Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anxious Americans brace for Election Day with faces masked, stores boarded up

Millions of Americans will cast ballots on Tuesday in an Election Day unlike any other, braving the threat of COVID-19 and the potential for violence and intimidation after one of the most polarizing presidential races in U.S. history. In and around polling places across the country, reminders of a 2020 election year shaped by pandemic, civil unrest and bruising political partisanship will greet voters, although more than 90 million ballots have been already submitted in an unprecedented wave of early voting.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:31 IST
Anxious Americans brace for Election Day with faces masked, stores boarded up
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@nvdems)

Millions of Americans will cast ballots on Tuesday in an Election Day unlike any other, braving the threat of COVID-19 and the potential for violence and intimidation after one of the most polarizing presidential races in U.S. history.

In and around polling places across the country, reminders of a 2020 election year shaped by pandemic, civil unrest and bruising political partisanship will greet voters, although more than 90 million ballots have been already submitted in an unprecedented wave of early voting. Many will wear masks to the polls — either by choice or by official mandate — with the coronavirus outbreak raging in many parts of the country.

Some voters in major U.S. cities will see businesses boarded up as a precaution against politically motivated vandalism, an extraordinary sight on Election Day in the United States, where voting is typically peaceful in the modern era. The tensions surrounding this year's presidential election were in the air on Monday in the gun section of the Buchanan Trail Sporters store in the small town of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania.

"No matter who gets in they have a feeling there will be some civil unrest," Sally Hoover, the shop's co-owner, said as half a dozen shoppers browsed the cases filled with weapons and bullets. Hoover is supporting President Donald Trump, a Republican, as he fights for a second term against the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, a former vice president who is ahead in the polls.

"These people around here aren't going to go looking for the fight," Hoover said. "But if the fight comes to them, they are going to defend their property and way of life." TENSIONS FROM TIMES SQUARE TO TEXAS

The American Civil Liberties Union and other civil rights groups said they were watching closely for signs of voter intimidation. The ACLU's Georgia affiliate deployed around 300 lawyers across the state at about 50 potential "hot spots" for voting trouble on Tuesday, including 15 polling places in Atlanta.

"We have poll observers who are looking out for any voter intimidation," Andrea Young, ACLU Georgia's executive director, told reporters. "We don't know exactly what will happen, but we want to be as ready as possible." The U.S. Justice Department's Civil Rights Division is deploying staff to 18 states to monitor for voter intimidation and suppression, including in some battleground counties and in cities shaken by civil unrest this year.

Police and business owners said they were taking precautions to protect property, with memories still fresh of sometimes violent protests over racial injustice in many cities over the summer. In New York City, the Macy's department store and the skyscraper that houses the Trump-favored Fox News channel were among the buildings that were boarded up. On Rodeo Drive, one of the most expensive shopping streets in California's Beverley Hills, staff stripped the display windows at Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels of their jewels.

"Hopefully this is all for nothing," Kathy Gohari, vice president of the Rodeo Drive Committee, the merchants association, said on Monday as she watched workers nail plywood over luxury storefronts. Still, fists, eggs and expletives have already flown in New York City's Times Square in recent days among ardent Trump fans, Democrats and adherents of the anti-fascism movement known as antifa.

An alleged plot by an anti-government militia group to kidnap Michigan's Democratic governor, uncovered last month, has highlighted the potential for political violence on Election Day. Police in Graham, North Carolina, doused a group of anti-racism activists with pepper spray as they were marching to a polling station on Saturday. On a Texas highway on Friday, in a spectacle reminiscent of the movie "Mad Max," a convoy of pickup trucks mounted with billowing Trump flags surrounded a Biden-emblazoned bus filled with campaign staffers in what seemed an attempt to force the bus off the road.

Trump praised the pickup drivers as "patriots," and expressed impatience with his Federal Bureau of Investigation when the agency said it was looking into the matter. In the New York City area and elsewhere, convoys of vehicles with Trump flags stopped on highways and bridges, according to local media, snarling traffic in a defiant show of support for the president.

Even once votes are cast, Americans from the president down have expressed anxiety over what could be a protracted ballot count. As the United States has suffered through the deadliest coronavirus outbreak on the planet, many states have expanded early voting to reduce contagion-spreading crowds at polling stations.

A record-setting 97.7 million early votes had been cast either in-person or by mail as of Monday afternoon, representing about 40% of all Americans who are legally eligible to vote.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

UK to pilot new COVID-19 mass testing approach in Liverpool

Britain will launch a COVID-19 mass testing pilot scheme in the northwest city of Liverpool this week, offering everyone tests whether or not they have symptoms, in an attempt to find a new way to use testing to limit the spread of the coro...

EU watchdog slams Germany for lapses in Wirecard fraud

Germany failed to do enough to avert the Wirecard fraud, the European Unions markets watchdog said on Tuesday as it delivered a highly critical verdict on the countrys handling of its biggest post-war corporate scam.Wirecards former Chief E...

C'garh: 10 Naxals surrender in Dantewada district

Ten Naxals, including four allegedly involved in the 2018 Nilawaya attack, surrendered in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said. The cadres, who were active in Malangir area committee of Maoists, surrendere...

Dabur India Q2 net rises 20 pc to Rs 482.86 cr

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Tuesday reported a 19.62 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 482.86 crore for the second quarter ended September on account of higher revenue from operations. The company had posted a conso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020