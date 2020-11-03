Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast accuses opposition of sedition for creating parallel government

The move deepens a bitter and sometimes deadly standoff over Ouattara's bid for a third term that led the opposition to boycott Saturday's vote and then reject its results. Late on Monday, the candidates who boycotted the vote - former president Henri Konan Bedie and ex-prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan - announced they had set up what they called a transitional council.

Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:50 IST
Ivory Coast accuses opposition of sedition for creating parallel government
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ivory Coast's government on Tuesday accused its opponents of sedition for creating a parallel administration in defiance of President Alassane Ouattara's landslide election win and asked prosecutors to pursue criminal charges. The move deepens a bitter and sometimes deadly standoff over Ouattara's bid for a third term that led the opposition to boycott Saturday's vote and then reject its results.

Late on Monday, the candidates who boycotted the vote - former president Henri Konan Bedie and ex-prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan - announced they had set up what they called a transitional council. "Condemning in the strongest terms this act of sedition, the government has called on the prosecutor," to bring those responsible to justice, the government said in a statement.

The run-up to the election was marred by clashes between rival supporters that killed at least 30 people. At least five died in election-day violence. The violence spurred fears of longer-term unrest. A brief civil war following the disputed election in 2010 that brought Ouattara to power killed over 3,000 people.

His bid for a third term was rejected as unconstitutional by the opposition. Ouattara said a new constitution approved in 2016 gave him the right to run again. Ouattara won the election with 94.27% of the vote, according to results announced by the electoral commission early on Tuesday. The figures still have to be validated by the country's constitutional council.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

BSE receives 183 investor complaints against 105 firms in Oct

BSE received 183 investor complaints against 105 companies in October this year, the exchange said. It resolved 279 complaints against 137 companies during the month. The resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previ...

Traumatised Vienna silent after gun rampage

Viennas streets lay eerily silent and empty under tight security on Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after four people were killed in a gun rampage by a convicted jihadist in the busy city centre.On what was also the first day of a sec...

Guj: 58.58 per cent voting for bypolls to eight Assembly seats

Bypolls to eight Assembly seats in Gujarat on Tuesday witnessed 58.58 per cent voter turnout, officials said. The polling, held between 7 am and 6 pm in Abdasa Kutch district, Limbdi Surendranagar, Morbi Morbi district, Dhari Amreli, Gadhad...

Elevated food inflation temporary affair; to be back to normal soon: Bajaj

Terming elevated food prices a temporary phenomenon, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Tuesday said it should be back to normal soon on the back of arrival of new crops and government measures for improving supply of essential commo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020