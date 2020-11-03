Jharkhand bypolls: 62.51 polling in two assembly seats

Left Menu
Around 62.51 per cent of total 5.63 lakh voters cast their ballots in the by- elections to two assembly seats in Jharkhand on Tuesday amidst tight security and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, election officials said. The voter turnout was 65.27 per cent for Dumka reserved seat and 60.30 per cent for Bermo seat in Bokaro district, the Chief Electoral Officers office said.

A spokesman for the CEO office said that the vote percentage may increase further after compiling the data coming from remote areas. No report of any violence has been reported from the two constituencies, the official said.

In the 2019 Assembly election the Dumka seat had witnessed a polling percentage of 67.12 and the Bermo constituency 51.51 per cent, the officials said. From morning electors were seen standing in queues in polling booths by maintaining social distancing. They were given masks, sanitiser and gloves, the officials said.

The fates of 12 candidates in Dumka and 16 in Bermo were be sealed in the EVMs. Elaborate security arrangements are in place for the peaceful conduct of elections in both seats that fall in Naxal-hit areas, officials said.

A total of 2,50,720 people are eligible to cast their votes in 368 polling booths in Dumka, district Election Officer cum Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwari B said. The electoral contest in Dumka is expected to be between Chief Minister Hemant Soren's younger brother Basant Soren of the JMM and former cabinet minister Lois Marandi of the BJP.

By-election to the constituency was necessitated after the chief minister vacated the seat and retained his other Barhait seat. He had defeated Marandi in Dumka in last year's assembly elections. The fight in Bermo is also likely to be a direct contest between Jaimangal alias Anup Singh of the Congress, the son of sitting MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh whose death necessitated the by-election, and Yogeshwar Mahato of the BJP.

Singh cast his vote at Phusrodhori polling booth, while Mahato whose name is in the electoral list of Bokaro assembly seat cast his vote in that constituency. A total of 3,12,507 people are eligible to cast their votes in 468 booths in Bermo, Bokaro District Election Officer cum Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

BJP candidate for Dumka, seat Lois Marandi voted with his family in booth number 71A in Gando panchayat. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

