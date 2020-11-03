Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamala Harris as president would be 'terrible thing' for US and women: Trump

Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris becoming US president would be a "terrible thing" for both the country and women, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday as Americans were voting in one of the most divisive bitter presidential polls in decades.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:48 IST
Kamala Harris as president would be 'terrible thing' for US and women: Trump
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris becoming US president would be a "terrible thing" for both the country and women, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday as Americans were voting in one of the most divisive bitter presidential polls in decades. Trump, 74, is seeking his re-election in the presidential elections. He is facing the toughest electoral battle of his life by the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, 77, and his running mate Harris, 56. They are leading in opinion polls.

The Republican leader said that the US would never remain the same if Biden-Harris ticket are the winner. "Our country could never be the same country if they win, because they are radicalized left," Trump said as he launched a scathing attack against Harris. "Joe Biden will never call the shots and if he does, he's not going to be there very long. He's got a vice president who's further left than (Senator) Bernie Sanders, who is not a particularly good person and she would be, I think, a terrible first representative," Trump alleged.

"If she became the first woman president, I think it would be a terrible thing for our country. I think it would be a terrible thing for women," he said. Harris is the first-ever Indian-American, Black and African-American to be a vice-presidential candidate of a major political party. If elected, she would break another glass ceiling and would be just one step away from being the president of the country. In that case, she would be the first-ever woman president of the country.

"I look forward to the first woman president," Trump said in response to a question. "But I wouldn't look forward to her being that person. I think it would be a very bad thing. I think you'd have a country that would become a socialist country, if they pack the courts, that would be a terrible thing," said the president. Trump reiterated that Biden is beyond his prime time in life and he is having a tough time from the radicalized left of the Democratic party who have taken over the party. "That's a tough group to run and they would take the country into a terrible place. But Joe's going to have a hard time. He's not going to be able to handle them," he claimed.

"Joe is having a very hard time. Joe Biden is not prime time. He never was, actually. But he's not prime time. And he's put in a very hard position. When you see all of the gaffes and all of the problems, this is something that -- he shouldn't be -- when he says he's -- he's a proud Democrat running for the US Senate and, you know, at first I thought he was joking, but he wasn't joking. He's done that a number of times," he said, referring to many gaffes by Biden.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19, Brexit game changers for India-UK ties: Shringla

The COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit are both game changers that have forced countries to think very carefully about geopolitical aspirations and how they define the course of future economic and political energies, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vard...

Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'

Popstar Britney Spears has sought to reassure fans concerned for her mental health, saying she is the happiest Ive ever been. Spears, 38, whose business and personal affairs have been controlled by her father since 2008, posted an Instagram...

FBI is investigating mysterious robocalls -Homeland Security official

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into a spate of mysterious robocalls urging people to stay home on Election Day, a Department of Homeland Security official said. The FBI did not immediately return messages seeking comment. U....

Rising COVID-19 cases push Spain's regions to call for tighter restrictions

The northern Spanish region of Castilla and Leon ordered a shutdown of bars and restaurants on Tuesday and demanded tougher measures from the national government to defeat one of Europes worst outbreaks of the coronavirus.Spain has the seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020