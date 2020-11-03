Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Congress chief booked for remarks on rape victims

The names of several leaders of the then ruling-UDF had cropped up in connection with the main accused woman in the case and Ramachandran was apparently referring to her when he made his statement on Sunday. Shailaja had said the remarks were highly condemnable and the state women's panel registered a case against the Congress chief on its own.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:18 IST
Kerala Congress chief booked for remarks on rape victims
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran was on Tuesday booked by police for his controversial remarks on rape victims, comments that had sparked strong reactions from woman leaders, including from his own party, prompting him to tender an apology. The state Congress President was booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including outraging the modesty of women,over his recent remarks.

The Women's police station here registered a case against him on a complaint. "A case has been registered under sections 354 A and 509 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) after the complaint was forwarded to us from the city police commissioner," an investigating officer told PTI.

Section509 of IPC deals with insulting the modesty of any woman while 354 A is outraging modesty of a woman. Ramachandran had on November 1 stirred a row with his remarks when he said, "every day, this woman would wake up saying she has been raped by someone. It's a desperate attempt by the (Left) to dress up a prostitute and make her stand behind the curtain and make her tell tales. This game will not work." "One can understand when a woman is raped once. But what if she repeatedly says this. A woman with self-respect will either die by committing suicide after she is raped or else try not to be sexually assaulted again," Ramachandran had said while speaking at a protest meet organized against the state government over various issues.

He had made these comments while criticizing the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) after a woman accused in a solar scam case gave a statement to the police recently, accusing former Congress minister A P Anil Kumar of raping her. The Congress leader's remarks drew sharp reactions from CPI(M) leader and state Health Minister K K Shailaja, the state Women's Commission chief, and his own party MLA Shanimol Usman, following which he later tendered an unconditional apology.

The solar scam broke out in 2013 during the rule of the UDF government led by the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy when a company defrauded a number of investors of large amounts of money on the false promise of installing solar panels or making them business partners. The names of several leaders of the then ruling-UDF had cropped up in connection with the main accused woman in the case and Ramachandran was apparently referring to her when he made his statement on Sunday.

Shailaja had said the remarks were highly condemnable and the state women's panel registered a case against the Congress chief on its own. Ramachandran had earlier made controversial remarks against Shailaja in June, calling her a "Covid Queen" and a "Nipah princess", referring to her handling of these diseases as the Health Minister.

After a row erupted over his latest remarks against rape victims, he apologized, saying his statement was misinterpreted by certain persons.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal to observe Nov 4 as anti-stubble burning day

The West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to observe November 4 as an anti-stubble burning day, an official said. The Environment department took the decision in the wake of doctors apprehending that the COVID-19 pandemic may deteriorat...

Netherlands tightens lockdown to slow second COVID-19 wave

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday ordered extra lockdown measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Netherlands, and said the government is also considering curfews and school closures.The new measures, which inclu...

S.African commission condemns killing of activist who opposed coal mine

The South African Human Rights Commission SAHRC on Tuesday condemned what it described as the cold-blooded murder of environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase in October. Ntshangase, a vocal opponent of one of South Africas largest open coal...

KLM pilots agree to pay cuts to secure bailout for airline

Pilots with Dutch national airline KLM agreed Tuesday to accept pay cuts for as long as the carrier needs a multibillion euro government coronavirus bailout, the pilots union and KLM announced. The decision clears the way for the government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020