'Reminds of Emergency': I&B Minister Javadekar condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday described Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's arrest as an "attack on press freedom" in Maharashtra and said it is reminiscent of "Emergency days". In a series of tweets, the senior BJP leader also hit out at the Congress, saying its "fascist and Emergency mindset" is on display in Maharashtra.

Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said. Reacting to the development, Javadekar tweeted, "We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra." "This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this," he said.

"We condemn the Congress, led by Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi, for its fascist and emergency mindset, which is on display in Maharashtra," Javadekar said. The Congress is part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra with NCP as the other partner.

A team of Alibaug Police picked up Goswami from his residence in Mumbai. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.

In 2018, an architect and his mother committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswami's Republic TV, the police official said..