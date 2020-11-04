Left Menu
Biden says he’s on track to 'win this election'

A big WIN!" 74-year-old Trump tweeted. "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. On the other hand, CNN has projected 215 electoral college votes to Biden and 136 to Trump..

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has asked his supporters to "keep the faith" and expressed confidence that he's on track to "win this election" as all eyes are on the outcome in Midwestern battleground states. "We knew this was going to go long," 77-year-old Biden told a crowd in his hometown of Dilware.

"Keep the faith guys. We are going to win this," he said. "We believe we are on track to win this election." Meanwhile, Republican incumbent Donald Trump tweeted that he will soon make a statement as he alleged that the opposition was trying to “STEAL” the Election. "I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!" 74-year-old Trump tweeted.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” he added. Biden has maintained his lead mid-way through the counting of votes, as Trump appeared to be fast catching up.

As per Fox News, Biden has 237 of the 538 electoral college seats, while Trump has 210. On the other hand, CNN has projected 215 electoral college votes to Biden and 136 to Trump..

