Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goswami's arrest shows MVA govt's 'Emergency-era' mindset: BJP

Latching on to the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the BJP in Maharashtra on Wednesday hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, accusing it of having Emergency-era mindset and muzzling the free voice.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:38 IST
Goswami's arrest shows MVA govt's 'Emergency-era' mindset: BJP

Latching on to the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the BJP in Maharashtra on Wednesday hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, accusing it of having Emergency-era mindset and muzzling the free voice. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning by the Raigad police for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53- year-old interior designer in 2018.

Taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said, "Although emergency was defeated in 1977, the mentality is still alive! Today, supporters of emergency- Congress & Shivsena displaying the same undemocratic brutality to crush any voice of dissent." "India has always fought such forces & struggle will continue. #EmergencyInMaharashtra #Arnab," he said. Talking to reporters, BJP MLA from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar said, "Journalists like Arnab were raising valid questions, but in order to hide its own failures, the Uddhav Thackeray government is muzzling the free voice. It is anti- democracy." "The Shiv Sena-led MVA government is known for arresting journalists under false pretext. In case of Arnab, this government is doing the same thing. The so-called case of suicide was already closed, but this government has reopened it to its settle scores," the BJP leader said.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar said, "It is a black day for democracy. Is the state heading towards emergency era?" BJP's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil will stage an agitation in Nagpur on Wednesday over the police action against Goswami, sources close to him said..

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Little to separate as ambitious Delhi Capitals face mighty Mumbai Indians

They stand on the opposite ends of IPLs success spectrum but there is little to separate between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the tournaments 13th edition as they head into a blockbuster first qualifier here on Thursday. The team to...

Nobody is above law: Deshmukh on Goswami's arrest

Nobody is above the law and the Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per the law, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. His remarks come after Republic TV Editor in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested here in the m...

COVID-19: Smaller cough droplets may travel over 6 metres, says study

Scientists have analysed the dispersion of coughs using air flow simulation and found that some smaller droplets, which are easily carried by the wind, travel up to 6.6 metres and even further under dry air conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic...

Aegean quake toll rises, Turkish rescuers make final search

The death toll in last weeks Aegean Sea earthquake has risen to 116 on Wednesday as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir focused on the final two collapsed buildings. All but two of the victims were killed in Izmir, Turkeys third-largest c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020