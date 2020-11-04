Left Menu
With results from key states unclear, Trump declares victory

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:02 IST
Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden. "Frankly, we did win," Trump told supporters at the White House.

But election results from some battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia, were still not clear and projections from major networks and Edison Research showed Trump still short of the 270 electoral votes need to win re-election.

