Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai attacks took place when Congress was in power supported by RJD: Adityanath in Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the Mumbai terror attacks took place when the Congress was in power, supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

ANI | Saharsa (Bihar) | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:08 IST
Mumbai attacks took place when Congress was in power supported by RJD: Adityanath in Bihar
UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally in Simri Bakhtiyar, Saharsa. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the Mumbai terror attacks took place when the Congress was in power, supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Speaking at a rally in Simri Bakhtiyar in Bihar's Saharsa district amid voting in the state, Adityanath also reminded people that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would avenge the deaths of soldiers after the Pulwama attacks and it was done by going inside Pakistan.

"Congress was in power and supported by the RJD when the Mumbai terror attack took place. People wanted Pakistan to be taught a lesson, but the Congress got scared. After the attack in Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we would avenge the death of our soldiers. We did it by going inside Pakistan. Can Congress do this?" he said at the rally. He also said, "During Congress' rule, a new scam would come to light every day. India was under terror attacks. China and Pakistan would threaten us. And today, Pakistan ki sitti-pitti gum ho chuki hai (Pakistan is very scared)."

The third phase of voting in the state will take place on November 7 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Teachers and students to get Diwali vacation: Maha minister

Teachers and students in Maharashtra who are part of online education will get Diwali vacation, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday. A final decision to this effect will be taken soon, Gaikwad told reporters, adding th...

Andhra Pradesh reports 2,477 new COVID-19 cases

With 2,477 new cases, Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 count reached 8,33,208 on Wednesday.According to the State Command Control Room, there are 21,438 active cases and 8,05,026 patients have been cured and discharged in the state.The number of de...

At Bihar poll rally, Yogi blames Arnab Goswami's arrest on Congress

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday squarely blamed the Congress for the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami in connection with an abetment to suicide case in Maharashtra where the party is a junior partner in the rulin...

Eta dumps heavy rain on Nicaragua and Honduras, exacerbating floods

Storm Eta pounded Nicaragua and Honduras with torrential rain on Wednesday after unleashing major floods and landslides over Central America, reportedly killing at least three people and stranding dozens of fishermen in the Atlantic. Eta, o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020