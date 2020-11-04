Mumbai attacks took place when Congress was in power supported by RJD: Adityanath in Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the Mumbai terror attacks took place when the Congress was in power, supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Speaking at a rally in Simri Bakhtiyar in Bihar's Saharsa district amid voting in the state, Adityanath also reminded people that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would avenge the deaths of soldiers after the Pulwama attacks and it was done by going inside Pakistan.

"Congress was in power and supported by the RJD when the Mumbai terror attack took place. People wanted Pakistan to be taught a lesson, but the Congress got scared. After the attack in Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we would avenge the death of our soldiers. We did it by going inside Pakistan. Can Congress do this?" he said at the rally. He also said, "During Congress' rule, a new scam would come to light every day. India was under terror attacks. China and Pakistan would threaten us. And today, Pakistan ki sitti-pitti gum ho chuki hai (Pakistan is very scared)."

The third phase of voting in the state will take place on November 7 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)