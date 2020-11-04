Left Menu
McConnell says it'll take while to count votes

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is discounting President Donald Trump's early claim that he'd already won the election, saying it's going to take a while for states to conduct their vote counts

The Kentucky Republican and Trump ally said Wednesday that "claiming you've won the election is different from finishing the counting." McConnell also says he is untroubled by Trump's vows to contest the vote count in key states, telling reporters in Louisville that "you should not be shocked that both sides are going to have lawyers there." He added that "the courts will decide disputes. That's the way we do it in this country." Early Wednesday, Trump said, "We will win this, and as far as I'm concerned we already have won it." But the outcome is still unclear in key states Trump would need if he is to win against Democrat Joe Biden.

